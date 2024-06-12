Left Menu

India Shines in Australian Open Super 500: Prannoy Leads the Charge

Indian players showed remarkable performance at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament. HS Prannoy advanced to the round of 16 in men's singles by defeating Ygor Coelho. In mixed doubles, the Reddy duo won against Malaysian opponents. However, other Indian players faced mixed results across singles and doubles categories.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian athletes showcased their talent at the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament with noteworthy performances. HS Prannoy secured his spot in the round of 16 after overpowering Brazil's Ygor Coelho in straight sets. Prannoy clinched the match 21-10, 23-21, despite Coelho's efforts to recover in the second set.

Additionally, the mixed doubles pair, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, demonstrated remarkable teamwork to defeat Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien with scores of 21-17 and 21-19. However, other Indian competitors had a tough day, with Raghu Mariswamy, Abhishek Yeligar, and Ravi facing losses against their international counterparts.

In women's singles, India's Aakarshi Kashyap comfortably defeated Ukraine's Polina Buhrova, continuing to show India's growing prowess in badminton on the global stage. Despite the varied outcomes, India's participation highlighted the depth and resilience of its badminton talent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

