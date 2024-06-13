Left Menu

Pinehurst No. 2: The Ultimate Test of Precision for U.S. Open Golfers

Pinehurst No. 2, notorious for its treacherous greens, will host the 124th U.S. Open. Featuring upside-down cereal bowls greens, the course challenges even the top golfers. Only four players have finished under par in its previous three U.S. Opens. The course requires precision and strategy, emphasizing the difficulty of the championship.

Updated: 13-06-2024 08:34 IST
Pinehurst No. 2, with its infamous upside-down cereal bowls greens, stands ready to challenge golfers in the 124th U.S. Open. The course, designed by Donald Ross, is known for its difficulty, having only four players finish under par in its previous three U.S. Opens.

Wyndham Clark, the defending champion, observed the greens' firmness and speed, calling them 'borderline' fair just days before the championship begins. The course demands aggressive drives, conservative approaches, and precision putting.

Jordan Spieth and other top players have already tested the greens, engaging in meticulous practice sessions to master the terrain. The U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 promises to be a rigorous examination of skill and strategy, living up to its reputation as golf's toughest test.

