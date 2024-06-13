West Indies Clinch Super Eight Berth with Stunning Win over New Zealand

In a thrilling Group C encounter, West Indies knocked out former runners-up New Zealand from the T20 World Cup with a nail-biting 13-run victory. The co-hosts clinched their Super Eight berth with this win, marking their third consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Sherfane Rutherford played a match-winning inning, smashing six sixes in an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls to help West Indies recover from a precarious 76 for 7 to post 149 for 9 in their 20 overs. His heroic effort was complemented by Alzarri Joseph, who took 4 for 19, and Gudakesh Motie, who returned with figures of 3 for 25.

New Zealand, despite Glenn Phillips' gritty 40 off 33 balls, fell short of the target, managing only 136 for 9 in their allotted overs. This win marks a significant turnaround for West Indies, who had failed to make the main round in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)