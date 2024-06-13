Left Menu

West Indies Clinch Super Eight Berth with Stunning Win over New Zealand

West Indies defeated New Zealand by 13 runs to secure a spot in the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup. Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 68 and impressive performances by Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie were pivotal in the win.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:54 IST
West Indies Clinch Super Eight Berth with Stunning Win over New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2024 Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a thrilling Group C encounter, West Indies knocked out former runners-up New Zealand from the T20 World Cup with a nail-biting 13-run victory. The co-hosts clinched their Super Eight berth with this win, marking their third consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Sherfane Rutherford played a match-winning inning, smashing six sixes in an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls to help West Indies recover from a precarious 76 for 7 to post 149 for 9 in their 20 overs. His heroic effort was complemented by Alzarri Joseph, who took 4 for 19, and Gudakesh Motie, who returned with figures of 3 for 25.

New Zealand, despite Glenn Phillips' gritty 40 off 33 balls, fell short of the target, managing only 136 for 9 in their allotted overs. This win marks a significant turnaround for West Indies, who had failed to make the main round in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

