Indian Golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill Leads Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters

Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill surged to a two-shot lead by carding an eight-under 64 in the delayed first round of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters on the Asian Development Tour. The USD 85,000 event is being held at the Royal Long An Golf and Villas, a 27-hole course designed by Sir Nick Faldo, near Ho Chi Minh City.

Gill returned to the course in the morning to complete his first round after play was suspended due to lightning threats. Starting on the back-nine, Gill opened with consecutive birdies and finished his first half with an eagle on the 18th, marking a five-under score. Three more birdies on the second nine secured his bogey-free 64.

Among the seven Indian participants, Akshay Sharma tied for 9th with a score of 69, followed by Sunhit Bishnoi tied for 18th with 70. Arjun Prasad and Saptak Talwar both scored 71 to tie for 33rd, while Khalin Joshi and Aman Raj tied for 46th with identical scores of 72. Veteran Rahil Gangjee tied for 77th with a score of 74.

