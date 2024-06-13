UEFA Euro 2024 begins tomorrow with Germany, Scotland clash

The UEFA Euro 2024 starts in Germany on Friday. The 17th edition of the European Football Championship will run till July 15. Hosts and three-time champions Germany face Scotland in the UEFA Euro 2024 opener in Munich on Friday. The Group A contest at Munich Football Arena can be seen in India on Saturday at 12.30 am IST. Live streaming and telecast of all Euro 2024 football matches will be available in India.

As many as 24 top European teams, split into six groups of four each, will vie for the continental trophy. The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 14. Germany's chances at the Euro will be bolstered with the return of their experienced midfielder Toni Kroos, who came out of international retirement to play for the home team at the continental championship.

Defending champions Italy are placed in a tough Group B, alongside three-time winners Spain and 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia, led by veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest international goal-scorer of all time, will headline the Portugal football team for a sixth consecutive time.

Ronaldo tops the overall scoring charts at Euros with 14 goals from 25 appearances. Additionally, he was the top scorer at the UEFA Euro 2020 and played a crucial role in the title-winning Portuguese team in 2016. Two-time champions and 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists France will be one of the front-runners for the title from Group D with forward Kylian Mbappe leading the frontline.

England will also look to go one step better in 2024 and end their continental title drought with marksman Harry Kane leading a strong squad. The Three Lions lost to Italy in the final four years ago on penalties. The group stage will run for 2 weeks: June 15 to 27, followed by the knockout stages.

The Round of 16 will take place between June 29 and July 3, with the quarterfinals being held between July 5 and 7. The excitement is sure to intensify with the semi-finals scheduled for July 10 and 11, leading up to the grand final. (ANI)

