FA Funds Police to Combat Online Abuse at Euro 2024

England's Football Association (FA) announces a £25,000 fund to assist police in clamping down on online abuse during Euro 2024. This initiative comes after racial abuse incidents targeting players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho following their missed penalties in the 2021 final against Italy.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham highlighted the new strategies: "This time we are not just assembling evidence packs for the police; we are funding a dedicated unit within the British police to prosecute offenders."

Joint efforts with German police aim to ensure a safe and respectful tournament, as fans are urged to respect local culture. Measures include serving low-alcohol beer during England's high-risk game against Serbia.

