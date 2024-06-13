Dominic Lobalu's Journey: From Refugee to European Champion and Olympic Contender

Dominic Lobalu, the newly crowned European champion in the men's 10,000 meters, has received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to join the Olympic Refugee Team at the upcoming Paris Games. Lobalu, who left the team five years ago over a conflict concerning prize money, could potentially win its first Olympic medal.

In Rome, Lobalu clinched gold in the 10,000 meters and bronze in the 5,000 meters, a few weeks after World Athletics enabled him to represent Switzerland, despite not being a citizen. The IOC stated that although Lobalu currently does not hold Swiss nationality as required by the Olympic Charter, he has the opportunity to compete in Paris under the Refugee Team banner.

Lobalu, a refugee from South Sudan residing in Switzerland since his departure from the Olympic program, shared in a 2021 Time magazine interview that team management had restricted athletes' abilities to earn road race prize money. The IOC has extended an invitation to Lobalu to join the 36 athletes comprising the Refugee Team for Paris, though the rules dictate he must have the nationality of the country he represents—a tough hurdle given Switzerland's citizenship requirements.

