AI for Pets, Oracle Orangutans, and a Late Olympic Medal
Odd news highlights include: Japan's AI helping pet cats, an oracle orangutan predicting Germany's win in Euro 2024, France receiving a cycling medal from the 1900 Olympics, and champion hot dog eater Joey Chestnut being excluded from the Coney Island contest due to veggie franks sponsorship.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Mayumi Kitakata frets about the health and wellbeing of Chi, her stoic housemate who enjoys treats, indulges a bit too much in the catnip, and about 14 is getting on in years for a feline. Kitakata, 57, has had pet cats come and go over the years, and to help give Chi as many seasons as possible, she's turned to artificial intelligence.
Soccer-Oracle orangutan backs Germany for Euros win against Scotland
Euro 2024 hosts Germany are on course for a narrow victory in their opening match against Scotland - according to an oracle orangutan at Dortmund Zoo. Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.
Olympics-France get cycling medal 124 years late
France have been awarded a medal from the 1900 Paris Olympics which was originally credited to Britain. The medal was won for Britain by Lloyd Hildebrand, who competed in two cycling events and came second in the men's 25km, but the IOC Executive Board has re-awarded it to France.
Champion hot dog eater excluded from Coney Island contest over veggie franks
Joey Chestnut, defending champion of the annual July Fourth hot dog eating competition on New York City's Coney Island, is excluded from this year's event because he is sponsoring an all-veggie frankfurter of another brand, organizers said on Tuesday. In a statement posted to its X social media account, Major League Eating (MLE), which oversees Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, said it was "devastated" by Chestnut's decision to switch commercial fealty to a rival frank.
