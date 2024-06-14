Left Menu

Paris Olympics: Swim in the Seine Despite Heavy Rains

Despite recent heavy rains, Paris Olympics plans to hold swimming events in the River Seine after investing $1.5 billion to improve water quality. Officials remain confident, despite previous complications. A massive reservoir has been constructed to manage excess rainwater. President Macron and Mayor Hidalgo vow to join the swim to prove its safety.

Despite recent heavy rains, Paris Olympics organizers remain committed to swimming events in the River Seine, bolstered by a $1.5 billion investment to enhance the water quality.

"No reasons to doubt," stated International Olympic Committee executive Christophe Dubi in an online briefing, confirming confidence from city officials and event organizers. Marathon swimmers and triathletes are set to dive into the Seine's revamped waters when the Olympics open on July 26.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo have pledged to swim as a show of faith to both citizens and visiting athletes. A new reservoir near Austerlitz train station aims to manage excess rainwater and prevent contamination. Despite past setbacks from heavy rainfall overwhelming Paris's aging sewers and affecting test events, Dubi reiterated a positive outlook as the event approaches. In a historical twist, the IOC awarded an extra 1900 Summer Games medal to France, recognizing cyclist Lloyd Hildebrand's French club affiliation.

