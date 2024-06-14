Aditi Ashok Shines at Meijer LPGA Classic with Season-Best Round

Aditi Ashok started strong at the Meijer LPGA Classic, posting a 4-under 68, one of her best rounds this season, to tie for 11th place. She opened on the tenth hole, with birdies on the 11th and 12th. Despite a bogey on the 17th, she bounced back with a birdie on the 18th, finishing her first nine holes at 2-under.

On the second nine at the Par-72 Blythefield Country Club, Aditi parred consistently until closing with birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. This has been one of her most consistent performances, showing promise for the rest of the tournament. Two of her five birdies came on Par-5s in a course comprising five Par-5s.

In contrast, Californian Alison Lee leads with a stunning 65, capitalizing on all five par-5s. She's still seeking her first win despite three runner-up finishes this year. Meanwhile, nine players, including stars like Brooke Henderson and Jennifer Kupcho, sit tied at second with a 5-under 67. World No. 1 Nelly Korda had a tough day, ending at 4-over after a challenging start.

