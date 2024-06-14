Mahreen Bhatia Shines in Rain-Hit Singapore Ladies Masters
Indian amateur Mahreen Bhatia shot an impressive one-under on her debut at the Singapore Ladies Masters, tying for 10th place amid challenging weather conditions. China's Cai Danlin leads the field with a 5-under 67, while amateur Ruolin Song follows closely at 4-under.
In a remarkable debut at the Singapore Ladies Masters, Indian amateur Mahreen Bhatia showcased grit by shooting an impressive one-under through nine holes, placing her in a tie for 10th despite rain interruptions.
China's Cai Danlin took the early lead with a strong 5-under 67, while fellow amateur Ruolin Song closely followed at 4-under.
Bhatia's round featured significant moments, including a crucial birdie on the Par-4 18th. Fellow Indian participants Seher Atwal and Hitaashee Bakshi faced tougher rounds, unable to secure any birdies.
