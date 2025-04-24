India Championship Returns: A Golf Tournament With A Historic Twist

The India Championship is set to take the stage at the historic Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19, marking a significant return to the prestigious venue after a seven-year hiatus. Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), this event boasts a record USD 4 million prize fund, the largest ever in India, and forms part of the 'Back 9' phase in the 2025 Race to Dubai circuit.

This championship underscores India's growing influence as a key destination for elite golf. In light of the success of the 2025 Indian Open, which was clinched by Spain's Eugenio Chacarra, the tournament further propels the momentum of the tour in this region. The venue, originally established in the 1930s, hosted the inaugural Indian Open in 1964, underwent redesigns by Peter Thomson in 1977, and witnessed enhancements by Gary Player Design in 2019. Supported by DP World, the championship reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its sporting footprint, aligning with initiatives like their grassroots programs.

Prominent voices in the golfing world, including Rizwan Soomar, CEO of DP World, and Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India, highlight the championship's role in promoting golf at an international level. The event offers Indian professionals a unique opportunity to compete with top players from across the globe, enhancing exposure and fostering growth. Meanwhile, Raj Khosla, President of Delhi Golf Club, emphasizes the unique appeal of the course, nestled amidst 500-year-old Lodhi era monuments. This championship, the eighth in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, will culminate in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, further elevating India's standing in the global golfing community.

