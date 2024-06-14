Left Menu

Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan Released Ahead of Super Eights

Reserve opener Shubman Gill and speedster Avesh Khan will be released from the Indian team setup after the final T20 World Cup group league game against Ireland. This decision aligns with the team management's strategy for the Super Eights stage, keeping only essential players for the Caribbean tour.

Updated: 14-06-2024 19:31 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the Super Eights stage, the Indian cricket team has decided to release reserve opener Shubman Gill and speedster Avesh Khan following their final T20 World Cup group league game against Ireland.

A senior BCCI source, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the decision was pre-planned and aligns with the team's focus on carrying only essential players. Moving forward, only designated finisher Rinku Singh and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed will remain with the squad for the Caribbean leg of the tournament.

With ample cover for potential injuries to key players like skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, the team is confident in their strategy. Notably, Gill did not get significant net time during sessions in New York, and the team sees Rinku's dual utility as vital in the middle order. In the event of any injury to Arshdeep, Khaleel will serve as a like-for-like substitute.

