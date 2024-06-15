Bianca Beats Osaka, Bronny Works Out, and AI Against Abuse: Sports Night Sizzle

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Bianca Andreescu beats Naomi Osaka in Netherlands

Canada's Bianca Andreescu outlasted Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in a battle of former Grand Slam winners Friday in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Osaka scored three straight points to move ahead 3-2 in the third-set tiebreaker before Andreescu finished her off with five consecutive points of her own. Now ranked just No. 228 in the world, Andreescu reached her first semifinal of 2024 and is vying for her first singles title since winning the 2019 U.S. Open.

Report: Clips, Celtics vying for Jeff Van Gundy's services

The Boston Celtics are reportedly considering moving Jeff Van Gundy from his senior consultant role to one courtside, but they may not be alone in a desire for Van Gundy's services. While the Celtics are exploring making Van Gundy an assistant coach, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in doing the same, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Bronny James works out with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are weighing their moves in the upcoming NBA draft, in which they hold the No. 17 and 55 picks. They got more information toward that decision on Thursday, when they worked out Bronny James, the eldest son of superstar LeBron James, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Chargers bring S Tony Jefferson out of retirement

The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of formerly retired safety Tony Jefferson on Friday. Jefferson, 32, last played for the New York Giants in 2022 and announced his retirement in May 2023.

Hurricanes re-sign D Jalen Chatfield to 3-year deal

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield signed a three-year, $9 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The deal comes after a season that saw the 6-foot-1 blueliner register a slew of career highs. Chatfield, 28, reached that milestone in goals (eight), assists (14), points (22) and ice time per game (15:11) in 72 regular-season games.

ATP roundup: Jack Draper hits 31 aces to advance in Stuttgart

No. 6 seed Jack Draper of Great Britain racked up 31 aces and rallied to beat No. 4 seed Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (1) Friday to reach the semifinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany. Draper committed only three double faults while hitting his dominant serves past Tiafoe, who was the defending champion. The aces helped Draper win 53 of 62 first-service points (85.5 percent), including 18 of 19 in the second set alone.

Golf-Belgian Detry hits the target at U.S. Open

Belgian Thomas Detry used a red-hot putter to move into contention heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open, carding a three-under-par 67 at Pinehurst in a confident second round. No Belgian has won a major but Detry looked to have a chance of ending the streak after finishing fourth at the PGA Championship and he backed up that performance up with six birdies and three bogeys in North Carolina.

Oilers look to stave off elimination in Game 4 vs. Panthers

The Florida Panthers can raise their first Stanley Cup in team history with a win against the host Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Saturday night. The Panthers didn't come close in their previous two Stanley Cup final appearances, getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

Olympics-AI to erase abusive posts to athletes at Paris Olympics-IOC

The International Olympic Committee will deploy AI in order to block any abuse on social media directed at 15,000 athletes and officials at the Paris Olympics next month, President Thomas Bach said on Friday. The Games are being staged amid ongoing wars in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion in 2022, and between Hamas and Israel in Gaza - events that have already led to cases of abuse on social media.

Doping-WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) defended its dismissal of positive tests for a banned substance among three Chinese swimmers in 2016 and 2017, after a prior report showed 23 other swimmers from the country had avoided punishment in a separate case. WADA said in April it would launch an independent review after the New York Times reported that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance before the Tokyo Games but were allowed to compete.

