As the high-risk Euro 2024 game between England and Serbia looms, tensions rise in Gelsenkirchen, where stadium fans face restrictions to low alcohol beer. Despite safety concerns, the city braces for a festival atmosphere, with 80,000 liters of beer prepared for a carnival rollout beyond official game zones.

"We've plenty of alcohol," Wilhelm Weßels, head of Gelsenkirchen's Euro office, assured, highlighting preparations for the anticipated arrival of 20,000 England fans and 10,000 Serbian supporters. However, authorities remain vigilant. "Between the police forces of the federal states, the national associations, and UEFA as the organizer, we came to the conclusion that this match is a high-risk match," warned Peter Both, chief police director of Gelsenkirchen.

Historical precedents fuel these concerns: English fans' notorious history and Serbian supporters' previous disruptions amplify the risks. While low alcohol measures aim to curb potential violence, their effectiveness is questioned given the accessibility of full-strength beer. "If someone arrives too drunk, I would expect they'd be denied entry," Both stated firmly. As debates simmer over alcohol, Weßels reminded fans of the 32,000 sausages and 7.5 tons of chips available to enhance their experience.

