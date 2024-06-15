Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of High-Risk England vs. Serbia Euro 2024 Match

The Euro 2024 match between England and Serbia has been deemed high-risk by police, with fans in the Gelsenkirchen stadium restricted to low alcohol beer. Despite this, the city is preparing for a festival atmosphere with plenty of alcohol available outside the stadium. Organizers expect thousands of fans and potential crowd violence concerns remain.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

As the high-risk Euro 2024 game between England and Serbia looms, tensions rise in Gelsenkirchen, where stadium fans face restrictions to low alcohol beer. Despite safety concerns, the city braces for a festival atmosphere, with 80,000 liters of beer prepared for a carnival rollout beyond official game zones.

"We've plenty of alcohol," Wilhelm Weßels, head of Gelsenkirchen's Euro office, assured, highlighting preparations for the anticipated arrival of 20,000 England fans and 10,000 Serbian supporters. However, authorities remain vigilant. "Between the police forces of the federal states, the national associations, and UEFA as the organizer, we came to the conclusion that this match is a high-risk match," warned Peter Both, chief police director of Gelsenkirchen.

Historical precedents fuel these concerns: English fans' notorious history and Serbian supporters' previous disruptions amplify the risks. While low alcohol measures aim to curb potential violence, their effectiveness is questioned given the accessibility of full-strength beer. "If someone arrives too drunk, I would expect they'd be denied entry," Both stated firmly. As debates simmer over alcohol, Weßels reminded fans of the 32,000 sausages and 7.5 tons of chips available to enhance their experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

