Kiwis Dominate Uganda with Clinical Performance in T20 World Cup

In a commanding display, New Zealand achieved a comprehensive nine-wicket victory against Uganda in the T20 World Cup, delivering the African team a harsh lesson. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult (2/7) and veteran quick Tim Southee (3/4) dismantled Uganda's batting lineup, limiting them to a mere 40-run total, narrowly missing the record for the lowest score in the tournament by one run.

Uganda, already battling in the tournament, had equaled the joint-lowest team score of 39 against West Indies previously, underscoring the significant gulf between them and leading cricket nations.

Opening batsman Devon Conway's brisk 22 not out, featuring four boundaries, ensured New Zealand's first victory of the tournament in just 5.2 overs. Despite the win, New Zealand's campaign ended outside the semifinals for the first time in a decade.

