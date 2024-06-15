Nepal's Heartbreak: Narrow Loss to South Africa in Thrilling Cricket Match

Nepal came tantalizingly close to their greatest cricket triumph, falling short by a mere run against South Africa in a nail-biting contest.

Chasing 116, Nepal needed two runs off the final ball but a crucial run-out saw South Africa clinch the win. The Nepalese side was poised for victory with 22 runs required from the last 24 deliveries, but a collapse ensued.

Captain Rohit Paudel expressed optimism, saying, "In critical moments we performed admirably. Regular matches against top teams will soon see us on the winning side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)