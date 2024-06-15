Left Menu

Nepal's Heartbreak: Narrow Loss to South Africa in Thrilling Cricket Match

Nepal narrowly missed its best-ever cricket win, losing by one run to South Africa. Needing two runs from the last ball, a run out dashed their hopes. Despite the disheartening loss, captain Rohit Paudel believes regular play against top teams will lead to future victories.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 15-06-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 09:35 IST
Nepal came tantalizingly close to their greatest cricket triumph, falling short by a mere run against South Africa in a nail-biting contest.

Chasing 116, Nepal needed two runs off the final ball but a crucial run-out saw South Africa clinch the win. The Nepalese side was poised for victory with 22 runs required from the last 24 deliveries, but a collapse ensued.

Captain Rohit Paudel expressed optimism, saying, "In critical moments we performed admirably. Regular matches against top teams will soon see us on the winning side."

