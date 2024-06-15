India and South Africa Set for High-Stakes Women's Cricket Series

India and South Africa embark on a high-stakes all-format cricket series, with the broader context of the Women's T20 World Cup framing their ambitions. The first ODI kicks off on Sunday, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Both teams have their eyes on the ICC showpiece event in October. Despite the unconventional timing of the 50-over matches in a T20 World Cup year, the games are integral to both squads' preparations. India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to carry forward their momentum after a triumphant 5-0 T20I series victory against Bangladesh.

India's head coach Amol Muzumdar emphasized the importance of the recent success, stating that comprehensive preparations, including targeted camps in Bengaluru and Mumbai, have set a solid foundation. South Africa, seeking a turnaround after a mixed series against Sri Lanka, will rely on their experienced players and the in-form captain Laura Wolvaardt. They also eye valuable Women's ODI Championship points, crucial for their World Cup 2025 campaign.

