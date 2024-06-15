Left Menu

India and South Africa Set for High-Stakes Women's Cricket Series

India and South Africa embark on an all-format series with the Women’s T20 World Cup in the backdrop. Both teams seek momentum for the ICC showpiece in October. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to build on their successful Bangladesh tour. South Africa eyes crucial Women's ODI Championship points.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:32 IST
India and South Africa embark on a high-stakes all-format cricket series, with the broader context of the Women's T20 World Cup framing their ambitions. The first ODI kicks off on Sunday, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Both teams have their eyes on the ICC showpiece event in October. Despite the unconventional timing of the 50-over matches in a T20 World Cup year, the games are integral to both squads' preparations. India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to carry forward their momentum after a triumphant 5-0 T20I series victory against Bangladesh.

India's head coach Amol Muzumdar emphasized the importance of the recent success, stating that comprehensive preparations, including targeted camps in Bengaluru and Mumbai, have set a solid foundation. South Africa, seeking a turnaround after a mixed series against Sri Lanka, will rely on their experienced players and the in-form captain Laura Wolvaardt. They also eye valuable Women's ODI Championship points, crucial for their World Cup 2025 campaign.

