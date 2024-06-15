Jyoti Randhawa Advances in Legends Tour Europe with Brilliant Play

In a remarkable display of skill, Jyoti Randhawa clinched his second match play victory to advance to the third round of the Legends Tour Europe.

Randhawa, who is participating in his first full season on the tour designed for players over 50, outplayed Malcolm Mackenzie by a significant margin, winning 5 and 4.

Set to face Keith Horne in the next round, Randhawa's impressive performance underscores his enduring talent in the sport of golf.

