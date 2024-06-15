Left Menu

Jyoti Randhawa Advances in Legends Tour Europe with Brilliant Play

Jyoti Randhawa has advanced to the third round of the Legends Tour Europe, winning his second match play against Malcolm Mackenzie. Playing his first full season in the tour for players over 50, Randhawa clinched victory with four holes to go. He will next face Keith Horne.

PTI | Hertfordshire | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:14 IST
Jyoti Randhawa

In a remarkable display of skill, Jyoti Randhawa clinched his second match play victory to advance to the third round of the Legends Tour Europe.

Randhawa, who is participating in his first full season on the tour designed for players over 50, outplayed Malcolm Mackenzie by a significant margin, winning 5 and 4.

Set to face Keith Horne in the next round, Randhawa's impressive performance underscores his enduring talent in the sport of golf.

