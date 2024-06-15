Left Menu

USA Cricket's Meteoric Rise: Super Eight Confidence and 2026 T20 World Cup Ambitions

With their Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup confirmed, USA vice-captain Aaron Jones expressed confidence in their ability to defeat any full member side. USA's dream run continued after a washout against Ireland confirmed their qualification. Jones anticipates tough matches against South Africa, West Indies, and possibly England.

Updated: 15-06-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:20 IST
USA's cricket team has captured the world's attention by securing a place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. Buoyed by recent successes, vice-captain Aaron Jones is optimistic about their potential to compete against top-tier teams.

Their dramatic journey included a thrilling win against Pakistan and a decisive victory over Canada. A match against Ireland that was interrupted by rain confirmed their berth in the Super Eight.

Jones highlights the team's talent and aims for continued success in the tournament and future editions, noting this momentous achievement as a stepping stone for US cricket on the global stage.

