UPDATE 1-Cricket-India's last group match against Canada washed out

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was abandoned on Saturday, after rain left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield.

India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished with three points. The United States' match against Ireland at the same venue was also called off on Friday due to a wet outfield after unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding.

The cancellation resulted in Pakistan being eliminated and the U.S. qualifying for the Super Eight stage for the first time after ensuring second place in the group with five points. Central Broward Park is also scheduled to host the last Group A match on Sunday, with Pakistan facing bottom side Ireland.

India play Afghanistan in their first Super Eight Group One match on Thursday. The U.S., placed in Super Eight Group Two, will face South Africa on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)