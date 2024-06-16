Soccer-Reaction to Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia at Euro 2024

Following is reaction from Saturday's Euro 2024 Group B opening game on Saturday in which Spain beat Croatia 3-0 with goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal. Spain captain Morata: "We pressed high with a relentless pace from the beginning and it worked in our favour against a great team. That's what we have to do, start the game pressuring and cornering our rivals.

"I thought the team looked good. Now we have to think about the next one." Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz whio was named player of the match: "I think the team did a great job. We achieved what we set out to do. Ultimately, we worked very hard for it and it's important that we performed as a team."

Spain winger Lamine Yamal: "I'm very happy for the win, for the debut and now we change our focus to the next game. In the end, the team wants to play inside and I'm here to help the team, to defend, whatever it takes. "We are a very efficient team because the work we've put in over the last few months has shown today."

Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer: "I think we started well, but they scored from every chance, that's their quality. That's it. I can't say they surprised us, we expected it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)