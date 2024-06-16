T20 WC: Explosive fifty by McMullen, knocks by Berrington, Munsey power Scotland to 180/5 against Australia

A hard-hitting half-century by Brandon McMullen and crucial knocks by George Munsey and Richie Berrington helped Scotland reach 180/5 in their 20 overs against Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match against Australia at Saint Lucia on Sunday. McMullen was the stand-out batter for Scotland, making 60 in just 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes.

After Australia won the toss and elected to field first, Scotland had a terrible start as the opener Michael Jones was cleaned up by Ashton Agar, who left the batter cramped for space and the inside edge off his bat hit the stump. Scotland was 3/1 in one over. Following that, the pair of George Munsey and Brandon McMullen unleashed an assault on Aussie bowlers, taking them by surprise with some really fine hitting. While it was McMullen who started by attacking pacers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis, spinner Glenn Maxwell faced the worst as he was smashed for two sixes and a four by Munsey in the fifth over, which gave away 18 runs.

Scotland reached the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs, with McMullen smashing Ellis for two classy boundaries with a pull shot. At the end of six overs and the powerplay, Scotland was 54/1, with Munsey (26*) and McMullen (24*) unbeaten.

The fifty-run partnership between the duo came in just 30 balls. McMullen continued to attack, taking down spinners Agar and Adam Zampa with some quality shots. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, with two fours and six sixes.

The 89-run partnership between the pair came to an end with Munsey being dismissed by Maxwell and Agar taking a fine catch at deep midwicket. Munsey made 35 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Scotland was 92/2 in nine overs. Halfway through the innings, Scotland was 96/2, with skipper Richie Berrington (2*) joining McMullen (53*).

Scotland reached the 100-run mark in 15.3 overs. Zampa finally stopped the rampage of McMullen as Mitchell Starc took a fine catch at short third man to remove him for 60 in 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes. Scotland was 111/3 in 11.2 overs. With just one run and a wicket in the 12th over, Zampa delivered a potentially game-turning over.

Berrington was joined by Matthew Cross, who attacked Starc with a four and six. Another spinner however stepped in to end Cross' cameo of 18 in 11 balls, with Maxwell getting the wicket. Agar took a fine catch at deep midwicket. Scotland was 136/4 in 14.3 overs. Scotland reached the 150-run mark in 16.1 overs.

Australia got another wicket as Michael Leask was caught by Starc at long-on, with Ellis getting his wicket for five runs. Scotland was 152/5 in 16.5 overs. Australian bowlers did a fine job in restricting the run flow in the second half, particularly in death overs. Scotland's innings ended at 180/5, with Berrington (42* in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Chris Greaves (9*) unbeaten.

Maxwell (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Ellis, Zampa and Agar got a wicket each. (ANI)

