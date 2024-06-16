Jyoti Randhawa Falls Short in Thrilling Paul Lawrie Match Play Quarter-Finals

Indian golf star Jyoti Randhawa faced a tough exit in the quarter-finals of the Paul Lawrie Match Play on the Legends Tour Europe, after losing to the in-form James Kingston.

Randhawa, who secured three solid victories to reach the quarters, was defeated by Kingston—ranked sixth on the MCB Road to Mauritius rankings. Kingston gained an early lead by winning the second and third holes and solidified his advantage on the seventh.

Despite Randhawa's efforts, Kingston maintained his lead and sealed the match 2 and 1 on the 17th hole. The semi-finals will see Angel Cabrera take on Bradley Dredge while Kingston faces Greg Hutcheon.

