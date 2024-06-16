Left Menu

Jyoti Randhawa Falls Short in Thrilling Paul Lawrie Match Play Quarter-Finals

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Paul Lawrie match play on the Legends Tour Europe by James Kingston. Despite winning his first three matches, Randhawa couldn't surpass Kingston, who is in stellar form. Other semi-finalists include Greg Hutcheon, Angel Cabrera, and Scott Hend.

PTI | Hertfordshire | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:07 IST
Jyoti Randhawa Falls Short in Thrilling Paul Lawrie Match Play Quarter-Finals
Jyoti Randhawa

Indian golf star Jyoti Randhawa faced a tough exit in the quarter-finals of the Paul Lawrie Match Play on the Legends Tour Europe, after losing to the in-form James Kingston.

Randhawa, who secured three solid victories to reach the quarters, was defeated by Kingston—ranked sixth on the MCB Road to Mauritius rankings. Kingston gained an early lead by winning the second and third holes and solidified his advantage on the seventh.

Despite Randhawa's efforts, Kingston maintained his lead and sealed the match 2 and 1 on the 17th hole. The semi-finals will see Angel Cabrera take on Bradley Dredge while Kingston faces Greg Hutcheon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024