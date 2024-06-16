Belgium Faces Slovakia in Euro Championship Opener with Key Players Missing

On Monday, Belgium, spearheaded by Kevin De Bruyne, will commence their European Championship campaign facing Slovakia in Group E. The match kicks off in Frankfurt at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT).

Notably, Slovakia's coach, Francesco Calzona, brings a strong Italian influence to the team. Calzona, an interim coach at Napoli, looks to steer Slovakia, which is making its third consecutive Euro appearance as an independent nation.

Belgium, historically a strong contender, faces challenges with notable absences such as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. This high-stakes opener is equally crucial for Slovakia, seeking to capitalize on their seasoned players.

