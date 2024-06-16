Left Menu

Belgium Faces Slovakia in Euro Championship Opener with Key Players Missing

Belgium and Kevin De Bruyne start their European Championship campaign against Slovakia in Group E. Slovakia, coached by Italian Francesco Calzona, aims for progress after their last three Euros. With injuries affecting both squads, the match promises excitement. Kick-off in Frankfurt is at 6 pm local time.

Kevin De Bruyne
On Monday, Belgium, spearheaded by Kevin De Bruyne, will commence their European Championship campaign facing Slovakia in Group E. The match kicks off in Frankfurt at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT).

Notably, Slovakia's coach, Francesco Calzona, brings a strong Italian influence to the team. Calzona, an interim coach at Napoli, looks to steer Slovakia, which is making its third consecutive Euro appearance as an independent nation.

Belgium, historically a strong contender, faces challenges with notable absences such as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. This high-stakes opener is equally crucial for Slovakia, seeking to capitalize on their seasoned players.

