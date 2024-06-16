Ukraine and Romania Set for European Championship Clash Amid War Backdrop

Ukraine, bearing the weight of an ongoing war at home against Russia, kicks off its European Championship campaign with a critical match against Romania in Munich this Monday. In a charged atmosphere, both teams will vie for dominance in Group E, which also includes Belgium and Slovakia. Kick-off is set for 3 pm local time (1300 GMT).

Ukraine aims to repeat its remarkable performance from Euro 2020, where they reached the quarterfinals before falling to England. Known for their resilient comeback victories, Ukraine is a team to watch. Romania, on the other hand, enters the tournament unbeaten in qualifying, topping a group that included formidable opponents like Switzerland and Israel.

In team news, Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko's participation is uncertain due to an ankle injury. Coach Serhiy Rebrov remains hopeful Mykolenko will recover, with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko on standby. Romania's coach Edward Iordanescu has a fully available squad and eyes a successful campaign, mirroring his father's 2016 efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)