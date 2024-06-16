Smriti Mandhana's Heroic Century Rescues India

Opener Smriti Mandhana struck her sixth ODI century, lifting the Indian women's cricket team from a precarious 99 for five to a competitive 265 for eight against South Africa in the opening match of the three-game series on Sunday.

India, having elected to bat, found themselves in a tight spot with half the side dismissed with barely 100 runs on the board. Mandhana (117 off 127 balls) forged a crucial 81-run fifth-wicket partnership with Deepti Sharma (37), stabilizing the innings. In addition to this, she contributed to a 58-run stand with Pooja Vastrakar (31 not out) before being dismissed by Masabata Klaas.

In summary, India's scorecard read: India Women: 265/8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117, Deepti Sharma 37, Pooja Vastrakar 31 not out; Ayabonga Khaka 3/47).

