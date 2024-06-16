Deepika Kumari Upset in Olympic Qualifiers as Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur Advance

In a surprising turn of events, Indian archer Deepika Kumari faced an unexpected defeat in the opening round of the Final Olympic Qualifier at the hands of lesser-known Yaylagul Ramazanova from Azerbaijan.

Despite this setback, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, inching India closer to additional individual women's quotas for the Olympics.

Deepika had a strong start, winning the first two sets, but stumbled badly in the subsequent rounds. In contrast, Ankita and Bhajan delivered solid performances to keep India's Olympic dreams alive.

