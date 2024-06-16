Left Menu

Asia Oceanic Championships 2024: Indian National Ultimate Frisbee Team clinches silver

Despite a close and competitive game, India fell short with a final score of 9-12. The continental championship featured 16 teams from across Asia, Australia and New Zealand

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:22 IST
Asia Oceanic Championships 2024: Indian National Ultimate Frisbee Team clinches silver
Indian National Ultimate Frisbee team after winning silver medal in Asia Oceanic Championships 2024 (Image: India Ultimate). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian National Ultimate Frisbee team put up a valiant effort in the finals of the Asia Oceanic Beach Ultimate Championships (AOBUC) 2024, finishing as runners-up after a hard-fought match against the Philippines. Despite a close and competitive game, India fell short with a final score of 9-12. The continental championship featured 16 teams from across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

This achievement marks a historic milestone for the sport of ultimate frisbee, as the national team reached the finals for the first time, showcasing their growth and potential on an international stage. The journey to the finals was highlighted by a remarkable victory over Japan in the semi-finals, a testament to the team's skill, strategy, and determination. The final match was an intense battle, with both teams displaying exceptional athleticism and fair play. The Indian team's journey through the tournament has garnered immense support and admiration from fans and the ultimate frisbee community worldwide.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's performance," said Uday Kumar, the head coach of the Indian National team. "Although we did not win the championship, the dedication and spirit demonstrated by our players were truly inspiring. This experience has set a new standard for Indian ultimate frisbee, and we will continue to strive for excellence." Pundari Kumar, President of India Ultimate (IU) - the governing body for flying disc sports in India, said: "Reaching the finals is a monumental achievement. Our players have shown tremendous courage and skill. We are grateful for the support from Daisy, High Rise, Aquila EV, and Off-Season Ultimate, as well as the entire ultimate frisbee playing community in India."

Team India's historic achievement was made possible also in part by the incredible crowdfunding efforts from the community of over 15,000 ultimate frisbee players and the collective support from fans across the country. With their strong silver medal finish improving on their third place performance in 2019, the Indian team has laid a strong foundation for future success and has inspired many young athletes to pursue the sport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

