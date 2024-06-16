Bhajan Kaur Clinches Olympic Quota with Gold at Paris Final
Bhajan Kaur won an Olympic quota for India by securing a gold medal at the 'Archery In Paris Final Olympic Qualifier.' Despite top archer Deepika Kumari's early exit, Kaur triumphed by defeating top-seed Mobina Fallah of Iran. India secured individual quotas in both men's and women's sections.
Bhajan Kaur secured an Olympic individual quota for India in a stunning fashion by claiming a gold medal at the 'Archery In Paris Final Olympic Qualifier' on Sunday.
Leading archer Deepika Kumari had a disappointing early exit, but the unheralded Bhajan took center stage, defeating top-seed Mobina Fallah of Iran without dropping a set to clinch the gold.
Ranked third seed, Bhajan showcased exceptional shooting skills throughout, culminating in a 6-2 (28-26, 29-29, 29-26, 29-29) victory in the final.
