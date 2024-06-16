Left Menu

Pakistan's Batting Lineup Faces Setback Amid Ireland's Bowling Attack

In a gripping match between Pakistan and Ireland, Pakistan struggled to amass runs, ending their innings at 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs. Key performances included Babar Azam's 32 not out and vital wickets taken by Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher. Ireland's bowlers effectively dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup.

In a gripping T20 matchup, Pakistan's batting line faced significant setbacks against a disciplined Irish bowling lineup. With Babar Azam's unbeaten 32 standing out amidst the struggle, Pakistan managed to score 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs. Key wickets by Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher highlighted the effectiveness of Ireland's bowlers.

Barry McCarthy led the charge with figures of 3 for 15, followed by Curtis Campher's crucial two wickets. Despite efforts from Mohamad Rizwan and Saim Ayub, who both scored 17, the Pakistan lineup faltered.

As the wickets fell steadily, Ireland's bowlers maintained their grip, sealing the fate of Pakistan in this round of the match.

