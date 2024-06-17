Left Menu

Erik ten Hag's Continued Tenure at Manchester United Amid Managerial Speculations

Erik ten Hag confirmed he was informed by Manchester United's hierarchy during his holiday in Ibiza that he would remain the club's manager despite the difficult season and discussions with other managers. Negotiations are underway for a contract extension following a victory in the FA Cup final.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:31 IST
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United executives informed him during his holiday in Ibiza that he would remain as the club's manager, despite the challenging season and talks with other potential candidates. This news arrives amidst speculations linking former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate with the position.

In an interview on Dutch TV channel NOS, Ten Hag disclosed that United's hierarchy showed up at his doorstep to convey their decision to retain him. The decision comes as new owner Jim Ratcliffe takes a cautious approach to his new role in football.

Negotiations for Ten Hag's contract extension are currently in progress, following his orchestrating of a stunning victory for Manchester United over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Both parties are discussing various topics to finalize the new contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

