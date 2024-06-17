Left Menu

James Botham Joins Wales Squad for Clash Against South Africa

Wales have included versatile loose-forward James Botham, 26, in their squad for the one-off test against South Africa in London. Botham, grandson of cricket legend Ian Botham, may add to his 10 international caps. Wales' squad will be trimmed from 38 to 34 players for their Australia tour in July.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:05 IST
James Botham Joins Wales Squad for Clash Against South Africa

Wales have added versatile loose-forward James Botham to their squad for their one-off test against South Africa in London on Saturday, officials have confirmed. Botham, 26, the grandson of former England cricket great Ian, could get the chance to add to his 10 international caps despite having been left out of coach Warren Gatland's original selection.

He can play anywhere across the back row of the scrum and made his debut in 2020 but has been in and out of the side since. Wales now have 38 players in camp ahead of the clash with the world champion Springboks, with that number to be cut to 34 for a two-test tour in Australia in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

