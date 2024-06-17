Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Reaches Career-High ATP Ranking Ahead of Paris Olympics

India's Sumit Nagal has achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of 71 after finishing as the runner-up at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament. This ascent qualifies him for the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics. He has earned a total of 777 ATP points, making him the highest-ranked Indian singles player.

Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has soared to a career-high ATP singles ranking of 71, as announced on Monday. The 26-year-old achieved this milestone following a runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament.

Nagal's recent string of impressive performances has culminated in his qualification for the men's singles event at the upcoming Paris Olympics. With 777 ATP points, he is currently the top-ranked Indian singles player.

The year 2024 has been a remarkable one for Nagal. Starting with a historic second-round appearance at the Australian Open, Nagal has won titles at both the Chennai Open and the Heilbronn Neckarcup. As he prepares for Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, his form continues to impress.

