Left Menu

India-New Zealand FTA: A Gateway to Economic Growth

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand offers a framework to diversify exports, attract investments in sectors like agriculture, and enhance bilateral trade. The agreement is set to provide tariff-free market access and boost sectors such as apparel by enhancing competitiveness and supporting employment in both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:59 IST
India-New Zealand FTA: A Gateway to Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An impending free trade agreement between India and New Zealand is poised to diversify exports and attract investments, particularly in agriculture, experts have stated. This pact, announced on December 22, is expected to be finalized and enforced next year, marking a pivotal moment for bilateral trade relations.

The agreement promises India tariff-free access to New Zealand's markets, potentially drawing in USD 20 billion in investments over 15 years. This could double bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 5 billion within five years. The deal also opens doors for market diversification in the apparel sector, benefiting MSMEs, artisans, and boosting employment.

Economic analysts highlight New Zealand's expertise in agriculture, particularly in high-value goods like kiwi and dairy, as pivotal for enhancing India's farm productivity. Experts, however, caution that while the FTA is a significant milestone, it won't fully unlock economic potential without expanding beyond current modest trade volumes.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025