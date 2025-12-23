India-New Zealand FTA: A Gateway to Economic Growth
The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand offers a framework to diversify exports, attract investments in sectors like agriculture, and enhance bilateral trade. The agreement is set to provide tariff-free market access and boost sectors such as apparel by enhancing competitiveness and supporting employment in both countries.
An impending free trade agreement between India and New Zealand is poised to diversify exports and attract investments, particularly in agriculture, experts have stated. This pact, announced on December 22, is expected to be finalized and enforced next year, marking a pivotal moment for bilateral trade relations.
The agreement promises India tariff-free access to New Zealand's markets, potentially drawing in USD 20 billion in investments over 15 years. This could double bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 5 billion within five years. The deal also opens doors for market diversification in the apparel sector, benefiting MSMEs, artisans, and boosting employment.
Economic analysts highlight New Zealand's expertise in agriculture, particularly in high-value goods like kiwi and dairy, as pivotal for enhancing India's farm productivity. Experts, however, caution that while the FTA is a significant milestone, it won't fully unlock economic potential without expanding beyond current modest trade volumes.
