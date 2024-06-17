Left Menu

"No one knows which shot to play...": Pakistan coach Kirsten slams players after early exit in T20 WC

Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten slammed the players for their performance and questioned their approach after they suffered an early exit in the T20 World Cup.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:11 IST
"No one knows which shot to play...": Pakistan coach Kirsten slams players after early exit in T20 WC
Gary Kirsten (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten slammed the players for their performance and questioned their approach after they suffered an early exit in the T20 World Cup. Sources told Geo News, that Kirsten expressed concern over the fitness of the players and stated that they are not up to the mark.

Kirsten went on to point out that the team's skill level is significantly low compared to their competitors. "Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten said, as quoted from Geo News.

According to Geo News, Kirsten also revealed that the players don't support each other and they lack unity as well. The former South African cricketer has also made it clear the players who work on these aspects will stay in the team. While those who don't will be excluded.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage. Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India.

They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8. Earlier on Monday, Geo News also reported that skipper Babar Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan extended their stay in the United States. They will leave for Pakistan on June 22.

Mohammad Amir has also stayed behind with the players but will travel to England in a couple of days to join Derbyshire in the County Championship. It was also reported that Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten will return to his home after his team failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage. The rest of the squad will return to Pakistan by boarding their flights from Miami on Monday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024