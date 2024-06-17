Left Menu

Ferguson's Bowling Masterclass Dismantles PNG in T20 World Cup

Pacer Lockie Ferguson delivered an exceptional performance, taking three wickets without conceding any runs, as New Zealand bowled out Papua New Guinea for 78 in their T20 World Cup Group C match. Despite being an inconsequential game, Ferguson's efforts stood out, with PNG struggling and losing wickets frequently.

Lockie Ferguson

Pacer Lockie Ferguson delivered an exceptional performance, taking three crucial wickets without conceding a single run, as New Zealand dominated Papua New Guinea in their T20 World Cup Group C encounter on Monday.

Asked to bat first, PNG had a tough time at the crease, losing wickets at regular intervals and managing only 78 runs before being bowled out in 19.4 overs. Charles Amini emerged as the team's top-scorer with a mere 17 runs.

Apart from Ferguson's stellar contribution, Trent Boult and Tim Southee also sparkled, picking up two wickets each, alongside Ish Sodhi who matched their feat. The Kiwis' tight bowling ensured PNG couldn't stabilize their innings.

