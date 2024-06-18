Seismic Shifts in Sports: Major Sales, Comebacks, and Shocking Updates

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Seattle Sounders and Carlyle Global Investment purchase Seattle Reign

A group including Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders and private equity firm Carlyle Global Investment has purchased top-flight women's side Seattle Reign for $58 million, former owners OL Groupe said on Monday. The sale brings the top men's and women's soccer clubs in Seattle under the same umbrella for the first time since 2019, when Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer, a minority owner in Reign, sold his stakes.

MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco flirts with no-hitter in win vs. Tigers

Ronel Blanco tossed seven no-hit innings and Jose Altuve clubbed a three-run home run as the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Blanco (7-2) continued his breakout campaign and flirted with a second no-hitter this season. He allowed two walks and recorded seven strikeouts when he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1 and was equally dominant against the Tigers.

Braves place RHP Hurston Waldrep (elbow) on injured list

The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Hurston Waldrep on the 15-day injured list Monday with elbow inflammation. Waldrep, 22, reported soreness following his second major league appearance on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis available for Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis as available Monday night for the second straight game as they attempt to close out the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, who sustained a left leg injury in Game 2 of the championship series, went through a pregame workout Monday before coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters he "expects to see" Porzingis play during Game 5.

New Blue Jackets GM dismisses coach Pascal Vincent

The Columbus Blue Jackets fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season on Monday. The Blue Jackets went 27-43-12 last season and their 66 points were the fewest in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference.

Golf-DeChambeau 'frustrated' not to be part of Team USA at Paris Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau, who incited chants of "U.S.A, U.S.A!" en route to his U.S. Open triumph, said on Monday he is frustrated that he will not be competing at the Paris Olympics but accepts that his move to LIV Golf ultimately cost him that chance. DeChambeau, a fan favourite all week at the U.S. Open where he finished one shot clear of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, does not earn ranking points from his LIV Golf events and so fell short of making the U.S. team.

Tennis-Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, Murray says

Britain's Andy Murray has said it would be a fitting end to his career if he bowed out at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist, said in February that he was unlikely to continue playing after the summer.

Oilers riding high, Panthers hope to rebound in Stanley Cup Game 5

Game 4 was strike one for the Florida Panthers. They still have three more chances to put away the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, beginning with Tuesday's home clash in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, saw their first opportunity to clinch the first championship in franchise history disappear in humbling fashion. Instead of securing the crown with a sweep, the Panthers were shellacked 8-1 in Edmonton on Saturday on a night they admittedly did not match the Oilers' desperation.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts placed on IL with fractured hand

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's win over the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Monday. Betts was hit in the left wrist by a 97.9-mph fastball from Royals reliever Dan Altavilla and went to the ground in extreme pain. Betts, who hadn't been hit by a pitch this season, took a few minutes before walking to the dugout.

Yankees' Gerrit Cole to make season debut Wed. vs. O's

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will make his season debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Aaron Boone said Monday. Cole began the season with nerve irritation and swelling in his pitching elbow. After time to recover, Cole made two rehab starts at Double-A Somerset and one at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees determined he was ready to return this week.

