T20 WC: Nicholas Pooran's brutal assault propels West Indies to 218/5 against Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran's brutal assault of 98 runs propelled West Indies to 218/5 against Afghanistan in the final game of Group C of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday (local time). West Indies notched up the highest first-innings total in the ongoing marquee event and their highest total in the T20 World Cups.

Put to bat first, the West Indies' start was genuinely jaw-dropping; it had to be seen to be believed. Brandon King's second-over wicket (7 off 6) did little to stem the hosts' momentum, as Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran both accelerated into top gear in the blink of an eye. Charles hit three boundaries in the third over, inspiring Pooran to perform something genuinely extraordinary at the change of ends. The keeper-batter burst, scoring 36 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai's bowling: 6, 5NB, 5WD, 0, 4LB, 4, 6, 6.

It is the fifth time in Men's T20I history that an over has gone for 36 runs, and the second time at a Men's World Cup. The partnership reached 50 after the final six overs by Omarzai. The punishment continued, as the pair took West Indies' score to 92/1 at the six-over mark. It's the biggest Powerplay total in Men's T20 World Cup history.

Finally, Afghanistan took a sigh of relief, Naveen-ul-Haq with a slower ball broke the dangerous partnership of 80 runs as he removed Johnson Charles for 43 in the 8th over. Afghanistan's highest World Cup conceded total to date was 95 against Papua New Guinea. The Windies cleared it at 6.5 overs. Another boundary off the bat of Johnson Charles helped the Windies reach 100 in 7.4 overs before being dismissed in the eighth over, having scored 43 off 27 balls. It brought an end to an 80-run stand that lasted only six overs. The hosts reached drinks at 113/2, looking for more batting history in the second part of the innings.

Shai Hope's cameo (25 off 17) helped the run rate stay in double digits, as Pooran raised the bat in the 14th over - his 50 came off just 31 balls and it was his first half-century in a T20 World Cup. Afghanistan got the hosts' run rate back down under 10 before Rovman Powell started finding his range - a six to start the 16th overtook the Windies past the 150 mark. Pooran rediscovered his flow again in the 17th over, scoring a picture-perfect 24 runs off the 18th, this time off Rashid Khan's bowling. Rashid conceded 45 runs without a wicket in his four overs.

Powell hit one skyward, was dismissed for 26 off 15, and Andre Russell entered the crease in the 19th over. But his aim was to get Pooran back on strike, who had a century on his mind - he began on strike in the final over, however, Pooran fell short of two runs of his century. In the last over West Indies were only able to gather 17 runs to take their team's total to 218/5 Brief score: West Indies 218/5 (Nicholas Pooran 98, Johnson Charles 43; Gulbadin Naib 2-14) vs Afghanistan. (ANI)

