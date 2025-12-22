Left Menu

India and Afghanistan Forge Stronger Alliances in Healthcare Sector

Afghan Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, visited India to enhance healthcare ties. The visit culminated in high-level discussions, participation in the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, and agreements on humanitarian aid, capacity building, and healthcare infrastructure support for Afghanistan.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda meets Afghanistan's Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

During a significant diplomatic visit, Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, arrived in India to strengthen healthcare relations between the two nations. A key highlight of his trip was attending the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine held in New Delhi.

The visit, spanning from December 16 to 21, included high-profile meetings, notably with India's Union Health Minister JP Nadda. India reiterated its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, focusing on sustained medicine supplies. Symbolically, India handed over cancer medicines and vaccines during the exchange.

A larger consignment of medicines, vaccines, and advanced medical equipment, including a 128-slice CT scanner, is set for dispatch to bolster Afghanistan's healthcare system. Jalali's discussions with Indian officials centered on launching joint health projects, enhancing traditional medicine cooperation, and facilitating knowledge exchange and capacity building for Afghan healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

