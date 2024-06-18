Rory McIlroy Reflects on U.S. Open Collapse and Future Comeback Plans

Rory McIlroy took to social media on Monday afternoon to describe his stunning collapse at the U.S. Open as the toughest day of his career. He announced that he would take the next three weeks off to 'build myself back up,' thereby skipping the Travelers Championship, the final $20 million signature event on the PGA Tour schedule.

McIlroy had twice secured a one-shot lead at Pinehurst No. 2, only to falter with three bogeys in his last four holes. A 30-inch missed par putt on the 16th hole and another from just inside four feet on the 18th ultimately cost him the championship. Bryson DeChambeau secured the win with an impressive par on the 18th, narrowly beating McIlroy by one shot.

Visibly distraught, McIlroy was seen leaving the event hastily without congratulating DeChambeau. However, in his social media post, McIlroy praised DeChambeau as a 'worthy champion' and reaffirmed his belief in his resilience and his optimism about future major championships.

