Rory McIlroy Reflects on U.S. Open Collapse and Future Comeback Plans

Rory McIlroy expressed his disappointment on social media after his collapse at the U.S. Open, calling it the toughest day of his career. He plans to take three weeks off to recover, skipping the Travelers Championship. Despite recent setbacks, McIlroy remains optimistic about his future in golf.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:36 IST
Rory McIlroy took to social media on Monday afternoon to describe his stunning collapse at the U.S. Open as the toughest day of his career. He announced that he would take the next three weeks off to 'build myself back up,' thereby skipping the Travelers Championship, the final $20 million signature event on the PGA Tour schedule.

McIlroy had twice secured a one-shot lead at Pinehurst No. 2, only to falter with three bogeys in his last four holes. A 30-inch missed par putt on the 16th hole and another from just inside four feet on the 18th ultimately cost him the championship. Bryson DeChambeau secured the win with an impressive par on the 18th, narrowly beating McIlroy by one shot.

Visibly distraught, McIlroy was seen leaving the event hastily without congratulating DeChambeau. However, in his social media post, McIlroy praised DeChambeau as a 'worthy champion' and reaffirmed his belief in his resilience and his optimism about future major championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tackling the Triple Threat: Climate Change, Poverty, and Hunger in Asia-Pacific

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: ADB's Call for Enhanced Governance

Transforming Digital Business: The Influence of Entertainment Content Marketing on Metaverse Adoption in Jordan

Global Voices Demand Climate Action: The People's Climate Vote 2024

