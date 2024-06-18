NBA Finals Drama, MLB Injuries, and Olympic Dreams: Top Sports News Highlights

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Braves place RHP Hurston Waldrep (elbow) on injured list

The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Hurston Waldrep on the 15-day injured list Monday with elbow inflammation. Waldrep, 22, reported soreness following his second major league appearance on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Rehabbing Max Scherzer's next start could be with Rangers

The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers began Monday lagging 8 1/2 games out of the lead in the American League West, but they have three notable players on rehab assignments, and hopeful news about a fourth. Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner whom Texas acquired during last season, has made three starts totaling 11 innings for Triple-A Round Rock, and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that the right-hander's next start could come in the majors.

Swimming-Ledecky triumphs again at U.S. Olympic trials

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky stormed to victory in the 200m freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis on Monday, while Katie Grimes outdueled Emma Weyant to win a thrilling 400m individual medley. Ledecky had already qualified for the Paris Games in the 400m freestyle at the trials, which are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis available for Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis as available Monday night for the second straight game as they attempt to close out the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, who sustained a left leg injury in Game 2 of the championship series, went through a pregame workout Monday before coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters he "expects to see" Porzingis play during Game 5.

Golf-DeChambeau 'frustrated' not to be part of Team USA at Paris Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau, who incited chants of "U.S.A, U.S.A!" en route to his U.S. Open triumph, said on Monday he is frustrated that he will not be competing at the Paris Olympics but accepts that his move to LIV Golf ultimately cost him that chance. DeChambeau, a fan favourite all week at the U.S. Open where he finished one shot clear of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, does not earn ranking points from his LIV Golf events and so fell short of making the U.S. team.

Golf-McIlroy to take a break from golf after U.S. Open heartbreak

Rory McIlroy broke his silence about his devastating U.S. Open loss on Monday, saying he would take a few weeks away from the game to "process everything." The Northern Irishman was in position to end a decade-long hunt for his fifth major on Sunday but threw it away with three bogeys in his final four holes, including two where he missed putts inside of four feet, and lost to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

Oilers riding high, Panthers hope to rebound in Stanley Cup Game 5

Game 4 was strike one for the Florida Panthers. They still have three more chances to put away the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, beginning with Tuesday's home clash in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, saw their first opportunity to clinch the first championship in franchise history disappear in humbling fashion. Instead of securing the crown with a sweep, the Panthers were shellacked 8-1 in Edmonton on Saturday on a night they admittedly did not match the Oilers' desperation.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts placed on IL with fractured hand

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's win over the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Monday. Betts was hit in the left wrist by a 97.9-mph fastball from Royals reliever Dan Altavilla and went to the ground in extreme pain. Betts, who hadn't been hit by a pitch this season, took a few minutes before walking to the dugout.

Yankees' Gerrit Cole to make season debut Wed. vs. O's

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will make his season debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Aaron Boone said Monday. Cole began the season with nerve irritation and swelling in his pitching elbow. After time to recover, Cole made two rehab starts at Double-A Somerset and one at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees determined he was ready to return this week.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics put away Mavs for record 18th title

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum recorded 31 points and 11 assists as the Boston Celtics locked up their league-record 18th championship with a 106-88 blowout of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Tatum also had eight rebounds while Jaylen Brown added 21 points, eight boards and six assists for Boston, which celebrated the 16th anniversary of its most recent title by completing a 16-3 playoff run.

