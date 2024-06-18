Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran's Six-Hitting Extravaganza Leads West Indies to Dominant Win

Nicholas Pooran showcased his six-hitting skills as West Indies secured a commanding 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their final Group C match at the T20 World Cup. Pooran's 98 off 53 balls powered West Indies to a record total of 218, while Afghanistan struggled to 114 in their response.

18-06-2024
Nicholas Pooran put on a masterclass of six-hitting prowess, propelling West Indies to an emphatic 104-run victory over Afghanistan in their closing Group C encounter at the T20 World Cup.

The West Indies amassed an imposing 218 for five, driven by Pooran's electrifying 98 off 53 balls, the highest total recorded by the team in T20 World Cup history.

Afghanistan, in response, faltered under the weight of the formidable target, ending their innings at 114 in 16.2 overs.

