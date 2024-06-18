Prithviraj Tondaiman Leads India's Shotgun Team to Paris Olympics

Senior trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will lead the Indian shotgun team at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The national shooting federation revealed a five-member squad on Tuesday, marking their first Olympic appearance.

The Paris Games are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with Tondaiman participating in men's trap and Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap.

India's sole men's skeet shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka, along with Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet, secure the five quota places earned during the qualification cycle. Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also compete in the skeet mixed team event, debuting at the Olympics.

