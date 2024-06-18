Left Menu

England Fan's Epic Stadium Sleepover After Euro 2024 Win!

An England fan woke up cold and confused in an empty Gelsenkirchen stadium hours after the end of England's Euro 2024 match against Serbia. His video, taken at 4 AM, quickly went viral, sparking laughter and questions about stadium security and why lights were still on overnight.

A worse-for-wear England fan woke up cold and confused in an empty stadium hours after the end of his team's Euro 2024 clash with Serbia, according to a video on social media. "I've just woken up. It's four o'clock in the morning," the unidentified fan says in the video showing rows of empty seats behind him at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen where England won 1-0 in their opening game on Sunday night.

The video, viewed hundreds of thousands of times, prompted laughter among fellow England supporters, though some questioned how security had missed the snoozing fan and also why the lights were still on in the early hours at the stadium. "This is what happens when you watch Sleepy Southgate ball!" quipped one poster, referring to coach Gareth Southgate's team's less than scintillating second half performance.

