Barcelona to Host Grand Départ of Tour de France 2026

In an exciting announcement on Tuesday, organisers revealed that the 2026 Tour de France will commence in the Spanish city of Barcelona. This marks the first instance the grand race will start from there, spotlighting the city known for the 1992 Olympic Games.

Scheduled to kick off on July 4, 2026, the 113th edition of this three-week event will feature two stages within the picturesque Catalonia region, followed by a third stage concluding in France. Additionally, it will be the 26th time that the Tour de France starts from a foreign country.

This year's edition embarks from Florence, Italy, while next year's race will commence from Lille, France, further highlighting the international allure of cycling's most prestigious event.

