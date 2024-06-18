Vincent Koch to Earn 50th Test Cap as Springboks Face Wales at Twickenham

Rugby World Cup-winning prop Vincent Koch will celebrate his 50th Test cap when the Springboks take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. This marks their first international match since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in France last October. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named an exciting matchday 23, led by flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and featuring four uncapped players.

Uncapped players Edwill van der Merwe (wing) and Jordan Hendrikse (flyhalf) will start, while Ben-Jason Dixon (lock) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back) will begin on the bench. The squad includes ten players from the 2023 Rugby World Cup final and sixteen from the World Cup squad.

Experienced hooker Malcolm Marx returns after a knee injury that sidelined him post the World Cup opener against Scotland. Thirty players will travel to London, including several not in the matchday squad: Manie Libbok, RG Snyman, Neethling Fouche, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, and Andre-Hugo Venter. Snyman will join the squad from Ireland.

Five players from the starting team in the World Cup final will feature in the same positions: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Du Toit, Faf de Klerk, and Jesse Kriel, who is also named vice-captain. The replacements bench includes four World Cup winners: Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Grant Williams, and Damian de Allende.

Erasmus expressed confidence in the squad, highlighting the importance of the uncapped players and the experienced ones surrounding them. He emphasized the benefits for the entire travelling squad, looking ahead to the 2024 season and the 2027 World Cup.

Du Toit’s captaincy is particularly meaningful as he last led the team against Wales in 2018, a match they lost narrowly. Erasmus praised Du Toit’s leadership and the respect he commands among his teammates and coaches.

Celebrating Koch’s 50th cap, Erasmus acknowledged his consistent performance and contribution to the team.

Springbok team to face Wales at Twickenham:

Starting XV:

15 – Aphelele Fassi (3 caps, 10 points)

14 – Edwill van der Merwe (Uncapped)

13 – Jesse Kriel (68 caps, 75 points)

12 – Andre Esterhuizen (16 caps, 0 points)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (41 caps, 130 points)

10 – Jordan Hendrikse (Uncapped)

9 – Faf de Klerk (55 caps, 50 points)

8 – Evan Roos (5 caps, 0 points)

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain, 77 caps, 40 points)

6 – Kwagga Smith (40 caps, 35 points)

5 – Franco Mostert (73 caps, 15 points)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (119 caps, 30 points)

3 – Vincent Koch (49 caps, 5 points)

2 – Malcolm Marx (64 caps, 85 points)

1 – Ox Nche (27 caps, 0 points)

Replacements:

16 – Bongi Mbonambi (68 caps, 65 points)

17 – Ntuthuko Mchunu (1 cap, 0 points)

18 – Frans Malherbe (69 caps, 5 points)

19 – Salmaan Moerat (3 caps, 0 points)

20 – Ben-Jason Dixon (Uncapped)

21 – Grant Williams (8 caps, 10 points)

22 – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Uncapped)

23 – Damian de Allende (78 caps, 55 points)

Key Stats and Facts:

Springbok record against Wales: Played 41; Won 33; Lost 7; Drawn 1.

Points for: 1,071; Points against: 658; Tries scored: 126; Tries conceded: 54.

Highest score: 96-13; Biggest win: 83 points; Win %: 80%.

Erasmus looks forward to the opportunities this match and the upcoming series provide to build depth and experience in the squad.