Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar Set to Represent India at Paris 2024 Olympics

India's leading male golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are set to represent the nation at the prestigious Golf National course during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The International Golf Federation confirmed their qualification, listing 60 men and women golfers for the Olympic tournament, scheduled from August 1-4.

This marks the Olympic debut for both Sharma and Bhullar. Sharma, currently holding an Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) of 222, qualified with an Olympic rank of 48, while Bhullar secured his spot with an Olympic rank of 54. Indian women contenders, Aditi Ashok (24th) and Diksha Dagar (40th), are also likely to qualify when the final list is announced on June 24.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour with eight career titles, will next compete at the KLM Open in Amsterdam and the Italian Open, both part of the DP World Tour. Expressing his excitement, Sharma said, 'It's a dream come true. Our team, including Gaganjeet, Aditi, Diksha, and myself, is experienced and playing solid golf. With a favorable Olympic week, any medal is possible for both men's and women's teams.'

