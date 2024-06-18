Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar Set to Represent India at Paris 2024 Olympics

India's top golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will make their Olympic debuts at the Paris 2024 Games. Sharma, ranked 222 in OWGR, and Bhullar, ranked 54, secured their spots in the prestigious event. Alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, they comprise a strong and experienced Indian team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:11 IST
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar Set to Represent India at Paris 2024 Olympics
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading male golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are set to represent the nation at the prestigious Golf National course during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The International Golf Federation confirmed their qualification, listing 60 men and women golfers for the Olympic tournament, scheduled from August 1-4.

This marks the Olympic debut for both Sharma and Bhullar. Sharma, currently holding an Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) of 222, qualified with an Olympic rank of 48, while Bhullar secured his spot with an Olympic rank of 54. Indian women contenders, Aditi Ashok (24th) and Diksha Dagar (40th), are also likely to qualify when the final list is announced on June 24.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour with eight career titles, will next compete at the KLM Open in Amsterdam and the Italian Open, both part of the DP World Tour. Expressing his excitement, Sharma said, 'It's a dream come true. Our team, including Gaganjeet, Aditi, Diksha, and myself, is experienced and playing solid golf. With a favorable Olympic week, any medal is possible for both men's and women's teams.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024