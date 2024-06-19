Leipzig Extends Coach Marco Rose's Contract Amid New Era of Continuity

In a significant move towards stability, Leipzig has extended coach Marco Rose's contract by one year, reinforcing the club's commitment to continuity after also securing a new agreement with star forward Benjamin Sesko.

Rose, who has been at Leipzig for two years, had his contract set to expire at the end of next season. Under his leadership, Leipzig closed the last Bundesliga season in fourth place, though it was a slight drop from his first campaign.

Despite the dip, Rose received commendations for integrating young talents like Sesko and delivering a close 2-1 aggregate performance against eventual Champions League winners Real Madrid. Notably, Rose also led Leipzig to win the German Cup in 2023. Before Leipzig, Rose coached at Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Moenchengladbach, and won the Austrian title twice with Salzburg.

In line with this continuity, Leipzig recently extended the contract of the 21-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko through 2029, setting a robust foundation for future success.

