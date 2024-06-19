Slovenia and Serbia Clash: European Championship Showdown in Munich

Slovenia faces Serbia on Thursday in Munich in their second Group C match of the European Championship. The match kicks off at 3 pm local time (1300 GMT).

Serbia, currently at the bottom of the group after a narrow 1-0 loss to England, is determined to recover. Meanwhile, Slovenia is cautiously optimistic following a 1-1 draw against Denmark. This is Serbia's first European Championship as an independent nation, although the team has advanced out of the group stage under previous iterations as Yugoslavia or Serbia and Montenegro.

Historically, there's been little to separate these teams: six of their eight previous encounters have ended in a draw, with one win apiece. Slovenia is on a seven-match unbeaten streak, including a surprising 2-0 victory over Portugal in March. Neither team reported any injury concerns ahead of this closely watched showdown, where key players from both sides aim to set the tone early in the match.

